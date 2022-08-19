Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,903 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

