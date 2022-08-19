Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

