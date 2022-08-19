Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 89,326 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $21.85 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04.

