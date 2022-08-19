Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,365 shares of company stock worth $13,787,464 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.