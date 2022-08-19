Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQ Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CPI opened at $26.50 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

IQ Real Return ETF Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

