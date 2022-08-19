Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQ Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IQ Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
CPI opened at $26.50 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.
IQ Real Return ETF Profile
