Ernest S. Rady Buys 16,700 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $30.16 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

