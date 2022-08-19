Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.