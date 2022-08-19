ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

