EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

EVO Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVOP stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 669.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

