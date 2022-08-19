Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells $501,151.60 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.