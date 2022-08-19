Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

