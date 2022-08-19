Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

