Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.4 %

FDP stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,255.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

