Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.
Genius Sports Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
