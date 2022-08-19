Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

