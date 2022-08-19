Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

GENI opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

