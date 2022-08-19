Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,233,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

