Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.