Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

GPI stock opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

