Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $654,288.18 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,454,849 shares in the company, valued at $36,380,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 3.8 %

Groupon stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 31,836 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.