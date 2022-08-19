Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $654,288.18 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,454,849 shares in the company, valued at $36,380,862.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 3.8 %

Groupon stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 31,836 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.