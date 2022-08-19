Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Director Sells $590,859.36 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

