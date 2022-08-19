Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

