Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $102,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.