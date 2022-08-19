Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.