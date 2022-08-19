Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.7 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

