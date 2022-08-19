ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

