IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,953,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $716.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

