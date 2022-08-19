Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,919.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,919 ($23.19) and last traded at GBX 1,915.82 ($23.15), with a volume of 102902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,903 ($22.99).

IMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,840.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,741.78. The firm has a market cap of £18.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 896.95.

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($21.97), for a total value of £217,614.60 ($262,946.59).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

