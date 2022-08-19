Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $565,460.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,206,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,030,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

NARI opened at $76.20 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inari Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

