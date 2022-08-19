Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

