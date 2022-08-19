Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,717,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

AAT stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

