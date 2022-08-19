Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,676,700 shares in the company, valued at $29,042,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $23,533.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

