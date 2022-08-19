Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires 18,185 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

