Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $471,250.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

