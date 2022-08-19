Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $489,000.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 4.4 %

CENX stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.