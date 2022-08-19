Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $999,215.88 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.17. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.