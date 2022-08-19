Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 78,131 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.