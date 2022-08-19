Insider Selling: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Sells 112,041 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maple Rock Capital Partners In also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 171,851 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91.

On Friday, June 17th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 44,149 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $654,288.18.

On Monday, August 15th, Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 1,830 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,533.80.

Groupon Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $31.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

