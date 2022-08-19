Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Sells $1,164,763.32 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day moving average is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $224.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

