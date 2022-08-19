Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

