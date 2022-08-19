Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $996,480.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $996,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,550,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $62,374,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PTC by 72.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.