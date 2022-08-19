Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $614,686.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,096 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $614,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,820,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.