Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
ROLLP stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLLP)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.