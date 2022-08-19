Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLLP stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLLP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $30,864,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

