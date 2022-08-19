Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $676,632.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $311.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.99.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.