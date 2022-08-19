Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $475,365.45 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28.
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.
  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

