Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells $476,757.12 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 5,601 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $476,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Lloyd Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94.

On Friday, July 29th, Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96.

SouthState Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

