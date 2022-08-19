Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $768,500.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,689,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,082,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $818,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

NYSE:STEM opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

