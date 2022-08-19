Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells 17,302 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 78,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.