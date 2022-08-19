Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells 17,302 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.