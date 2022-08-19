Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Sells $471,960.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATHGet Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 80.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 39.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,352 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $447,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

