Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Sells $471,960.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UiPath stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.09.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
