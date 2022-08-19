Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,024,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,955,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 2,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 109,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

