Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Daniel D. Herink Sells 5,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NSP opened at $114.23 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

